Hornets buzz over Northern Rivers residents in farewell

The F/A-18F Hornets as they flew over Evans Head.

RESIDENTS along the east coast of the Northern Rivers were treated to formation fly over today.

Five F/A-18F Super Hornets took their final flight with Air Force's No. 6 Squadron as they flew over the Evans Head range, before tracking at low level along the coast.

The No.6 Squadron will no longer be flying the hornets as they will be preparing to transition to the EA-18G Growler next year.

The farewell flight was an opportunity for the Air Force to thank the local communties for their ongoing support, a spokesperson for the Air Force posted on the Evans Head Notice Board Facebook page.

Residents waiting for the flyover on Main Beach at Evans Head said it was all over very quickly.

"(They flew over at) 11.37am, came from the south and (it was) all over in 30 seconds,” Evans Head resident Steve Cselka said.

"Lucky I was on facebook a few seconds earlier, I (had) put my phone in my pocket, looked up and there they were.”

The Super Hornets will now relocate to No.1 Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley, to make way for the EA-18G Growler Airborne Electronic Attack aircraft set to join No. 6 Squadron in 2017.

The EA-18G Growler is a specialised Electronic Warfare (EW) variant of the F/A-18F Super Hornet, designed to support friendly ground, sea and air operations through its capability to detect, analyse, identify, disrupt, deter and destroy adversary radar and communications systems.