31°
News

Homeless or backpackers? Illegal camping in Byron

Mia Armitage
| 19th Nov 2016 5:30 AM
Tweed Shire Council "No Camping Sign" at Hastings Point
Tweed Shire Council "No Camping Sign" at Hastings Point Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HOW many rangers does it take to move on illegal campers? Depends on who asks, apparently.

Mullumbimby resident "Missy Moo” said on social media that she rang Byron Shire Council on Tuesday, asking them to move on illegal campers who had blocked the entrance to her local creek for ten days and was told the job required two rangers "for safety reasons” whereas council only had one.

Five, four... one?

"The person at the rangers office told me that there is only one ranger for the entire shire now.

"Apparently it has been that way for quite some time,” wrote Missy Moo.

The information conflicted with information on the Byron Shire Council web site on Wednesday:

"There are currently five rangers employed by Byron Shire Council.

"They provide 24 hours coverage to the whole of Byron Shire, 365 days per year.”

On Thursday, council confirmed there were "four community enforcement officers who assist with compliance and street camping”.

"Outside of normal operating hours, that is early am and late pm, they are required to work in pairs for safety reason,” said the statement.

Byron Shire Council Manager of Sustainable Development Wayne Bertram said: "in trying to cover extended hours, seven days a week and allow for days off, there can be the odd day when only one compliance enforcement office is available”.

"I wonder if the council planning on updating their website anytime[sic] soon with accurate information?” asked Missy Moo.

"I feel there is definitely a lack of transparency with the situation surrounding the rangers office.”

Not all rangers are the same

Council's website also stated that "rangers have a wide range of duties” but Missy Moo found the duties were somewhat limited.

"The [spokes]person was very hesitant to give details but indicated that the shire had allocated other rangers to parking ticket duties only,” she wrote.

A council spokeswoman told The Northern Star there were four parking enforcement officers and one animal enforcement officer who worked throughout the shire in addition to the four community enforcement officers.

'No Camping' signs "too expensive”

Byron Shire Council was campaigning for rate rises and a spokesperson indicated to Missy Moo that the current budget could not accommodate "no camping” signs at the creek.

"I asked about some signage for the area and was told it's too expensive and comes out of the ranger's budget” wrote Missy Moo.

A council spokeswoman confirmed "no street camping signage has been erected at the town entry to alert incoming visitors not to camp in the streets and reserves” but did not comment on budget.

No room at the inn

Missy Moo said the campers were backpacker tourists from overseas; had they been homeless locals, she may have been sympathetic.

"I'm pretty annoyed that our horses and dogs now can't get in the creek to cool off during our morning walk.

"We literally cannot get past the two cars, tent, clothesline and rubbish.

"My kids like to eat their breakfast on the rocks at the creek in the morning before school but that's stopped too.

"There is also an issue with the creek being used as a toilet.”

Mr Bertram said council did not yet "know if they are itinerant campers who can be moved on, or if they are genuine homeless people who require support.

"With the Mullum Music Festival coming up and the limited amount of accommodation in town, illegal street camping can become an issue.

"Extra patrols have been scheduled over the weekend to help support town amenity.”

The Northern Star has contacted Missy Moo for further comment.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron shire council camping mullumbimby northern rivers parking tickets rangers

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

FEDERAL and State politicians heralded in a new era of healthcare at Lismore Base Hospital by officially opening Stage 3A of the hospital's redevelopment.

Roundabouts not cows: council criticises Summerland Way plan

Richmond Valley Council is calling for the NSW roads department to consider cow hazards, safety, traffic and trade in its plans for Summerland Way.

Richmond Valley Council calls for consideration in highway plan

Ausgrid sale: $6 billion for regional NSW

THE $16 billion dollar lease of NSW poles and wires operator Ausgrid will generate $6 billion for regional NSW

Electricity corporation lease set to benefit Clarence constituents

Mystery surrounds lonely grave on Bruxner Hwy

Lonely grave on the side of the road at South Gundurimba.

Could it be the final resting place of 9-year-old girl?

Local Partners

Homeless or backpackers? Illegal camping in Byron

HOW many rangers does it take to move on illegal campers? Depends on who asks, apparently.

Plan to get Northern Rivers town on Monopoly board

Byron Bay Lighthouse

Do you this this town should be on the next Monopoly board?

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

Stallholders sell their goods from shipping containers and the Lismore Revolve Shop is also open so people can browse for second-hand goods.

Where to get your fresh coffee and produce from

Cycling with the wind in your mo

Movember in Mullum: cyclists (left to right) David Martin, Andrew Baguley and Jason Edwards say riding is meditative and a great way for men (and others) to chat in a non-confrontational environment.

Sunday's bike to the beach for mens' health.

Ten things to do this week

FUN: Mullum Music festival 2016 is on this weekend.

Music, shows, racing, sports and more this week

Chrissy Teigen experienced dark days after birth

Chrissy Teigen experienced dark days after birth

Chrissy Teigen thinks people should be more open about postpartum depression and admitted she got "super dark" at times after giving birth to her daughter Luna.

Express bowler Mitchell Johnson holds his fire

Mitchell Johnson.

In a season of cricket autobiographies, Johnson keeps some secrets

The Chefs Line gets shake-up

SBS food presenter Maeve OMeara.

The SBS favourite will have a very different look in the near future

Ewan McGregor forgives director's snub almost 20 years on

Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in T2: Trainspotting.

Trainspotting star opens up about filming the sequel

Dancers on their toes for Christmas concert

Preparing for the Sharon Sidney School of Dance Christmas Concert are, from left front, Jada Lamerton, 6, and Amaya Assenhimer, 7. From back left, Indigo Scanlan, 8, Jellian Doohan, 8, Layla Denmeade, 8, Katariina Bennett, 8 and Esther Gilbert, 7.

Talented dancers are on their toes for the 31st Christmas concert

Top tech presents for Christmas this year

Get one of these totally free with our latest offer!

THIS year, technology is on the wishlist.

Jon Hamm admits penis rumours could be worse

Jon Hamm is baffled by the "fascination" about his penis

Versatile Home in Sought After Location

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Contact Brett...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

Elevated, Private and Exclusive 40 Acres With Views To The Ocean

Myocum 2481

Residential Land If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland ... Please call Tara...

If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland where outlook is everything, this is one to not overlook…you could be anywhere! Offered...

Boutique Ocean View Homes In Premier Location

"Eminence" Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Town House 3 2 2 $600,000 to...

Proposed strata sub-division in a small exclusive complex, Eminence is the ultimate in architectural style and design. Registrations of interest are open, a...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 Guide $1,650,000...

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Tropical Oasis on the Edge of Town

108 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 1 Contact Brett...

Nestled on just over one acre amongst open grassy areas, lush tropical gardens and its own meandering creek, this tranquil three bedroom residence provides a...

ICONIC SEASIDE and RIVERFRONT LOCATION

18 South Beach Road, Brunswick Heads 2483

House 3 1 $1,700,000

This distinctive style " A Frame" beach house is a Brunswick Heads icon; perfectly positioned directly opposite the stunning Brunswick River, within easy walking...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle most of us only dream of.

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Public land sale halted, gov to negotiate with council

UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.

Sale of Department of Education land will not proceed

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!