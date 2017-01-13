Hollywood visits Ballina Dragons

BALLINA Dragons had the fun of welcoming a special guest paddler to their training over the Christmas period.

Abbie Cornish, a successful Hollywood-based actor, who has worked with big names like Bradley Cooper, Robert DeNiro, and Cate Blanchett, visited the club to see what it was all about and meet the friends and club members of her mum who is an active paddler with them.

Abbie said she was very impressed with the drive and focus of the team whilst on the water.

She was also suprised at how strong they look and how polished they are.

Abbie also loved how the team works together as one and how they support and encourage each other within their team environment.

It was lovely for the club to have her join the team for a meet and greet and a Christmas and New Year beverage after training as well.

Happy New Year from Ballina Dragon Boat Racing Club and visit the website at www.ballinadragons.net or call Cath on 0401 798 609

New members are always welcome.