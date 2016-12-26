HOLIDAY TRAFFIC: 3km queue on Pacific Highway

HEAVY holiday traffic continues to affect motorists around the state.
As of 12.25pm northbound traffic on the Pacific Highway is queued about three kilometres in Woodburn adding about 10 minutes extra travel time, reported the Transport Management Centre.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and plan their trip.
For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
WOODBURN: Northbound holiday traffic heavy on the Pacific Hwy. Queues about 3km, approx. 10 min delays.— Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) December 26, 2016