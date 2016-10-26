Ho, ho, ho! Is it too early for Santa to come to town?

THE first Santa Claus is about to make an appearance for the festive season in Ballina, and possibly for the region, even before the calendar ticks over to December.

Spotlight in the Ballina Homemaker Centre in the Southern Cross Industrial Estate has announced it will host the big fella in red on November 3 for a VIP craft demonstration event to be held from 4pm to 8pm.

Reader poll Is it too early for Santa to make an appearance? Yes! It's not even November yet!

No, it's time to face reality - Christmas is just around the corner.

Christmas? Who cares?

View Results Vote

And he will be handing out treats to kids from 4pm to 8pm as the adults take part in craft demonstrations on things like making dream catchers, painting glassware with a Christmas theme and quilting a Christmas placemat.

But is it too soon? Is the season for cashing in on the messages of good will and giving getting longer and longer?

Christmas has been in the air for the past few weeks.

Department stores are already well stocked with Christmas trees and decorations ready for the big day, which is still just under two months away.

But maybe it's what consumers want.

We're used to seeing hot cross buns, known as an Easter treat, on the shelves in January just as the world gets over its new year's hangover.

But the supermarket chains annually defend that decision saying the buns are there because there is a demand for them, and they sell.

And with that, the festive season now extends way past the more traditional December 1 date to dig into the cupboard and blow the dust off the Christmas decorations.