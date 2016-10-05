Hit and run stops XPT rail service

A rail overpass support damage has caused the closure of the Casino to Brisbane rail line.

A HIT and run truck crash near Rathdowney in Queensland is responsible for the closure of the rail line between Casino and Brisbane for at least three days.

Police were called to railway overpass on Running Creek Road Tuesday morning where they discovered extensive damage to one of the supports.

"A reckless truck driver has caused delays to trains carrying valuable freight and passengers in and out of Brisbane over the next few days - and avoided even more serious consequences," Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) General Manager Asset - Interstate, Brian Green said

A rail overbridge was struck by a truck at Running Creek Road near Dulbolla, Queensland (east of Rathdowney, in the Beaudesert region) shortly before 9.45am yesterday morning (4 October). The truck driver did not stay at the location or report the incident.

The incident will also mean traffic delays and diversions for local motorists, who will now need to travel via Innisplain Road to reach the Mount Lindesay Highway.

"The careless action of the driver has caused significant damage to the bridge, and it is only thanks to a member of the community reporting the incident that we could ensure no trains ran over the rail line after the incident," Mr Green said.

"Even worse is the truck driver has seemingly reversed and drove away from the incident site without reporting it, leaving the rail line and rail services, as well as motorists, exposed to potentially serious harm.

"We are urging the community to report any observations or suspicious driving behaviour in the region around the time of the incident yesterday to Crimestoppers that might be related to this," Mr Green said.

"The incident was reported around 9.45am yesterday morning so we believe the incident occurred at a time shortly before then."

As a consequence, the North Coast railway line (a major interstate rail connection for Brisbane freight) will at this stage be closed for at least 72 hours from today (October 5).

Road diversions will also be in place during the repair works to the bridge. These repairs will take place around-the-clock to return the bridge to safe operations and to re-open Running Creek Road as soon as possible. We apologise to the local community for any inconvenience as a result of the work.

"Alongside our own experts, we are currently mobilising structural engineers, plant, lights, cranes, steelworks and concrete contractors and other material and supplies to ensure we can return the track as safely and quickly as possible," Mr Green said..

NSW TrainLink are reporting due to emergency rail maintenance between Tamrookum and Glennapp in Queensland buses will transport passengers from Casino to Brisbane in the evening, and Brisbane to Grafton in the morn". The XPT service will commence south from Casino on-time.