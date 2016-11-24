Historical lecture on Northern Rivers Aboriginals

Two Aboriginal men in a photo from J.W. Lindt's book.

A PUBLIC lecture with Annika Korsgaard tonight on the search for J.W. Lindt's 'Australian Aboriginals' will be held at Lismore Library.

J.W. Lindt produced a photographic series in 1873 but included no identification of the people in the photographs.

Her research into the identities of these Aboriginal people from the Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr and Yaegl nations has successfully identified three of the people in the photographs and some of their life stories.

Annika will discuss the photographs and the research process leading to the success in identifying those in the photographs.

An Aboriginal woman in an historic photo from J.W. Lindt's book. Contributed

She will provide an overview of what life was like for Aboriginal people located in the Northern Rivers in 1873 and discuss why this research is so significant for the Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr and Yaegl people as well as the wider Australian community.

Annika is an archaeologist and cultural heritage researcher and is passionate about this research.

This event is at 6.30pm.

The event is free and bookings are essential.

For bookings and information phone Lismore Library on 6621 2464 or email lucy.kinsley@rtrl.nsw.gov.au.