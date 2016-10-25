Highway works could cause disruption to traffic

MOTORISTS are advised that a number of intersection improvements are being carried out as part of the work to build the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade, and could cause a disruption to traffic.

Intersections are being improved at Coldstream Road and at Norleys Lane at Tyndale, for an access road north of the BP service station at Maclean, at Lewis Lane Iluka and at Glencoe Road near the Tabbimoble rest area.

The speed limit approaching these areas will be reduced to 60km/h and traffic controllers will be in place. Motorists can expect delays of up to five minutes between 7am and 5pm, weather permitting.

The closure of the Tabbimoble rest area has been extended as work continues for the upgrade.

Continuing early work at the Tabbimoble floodway means the closure of the northbound Tabbimoble rest area has been extended to November 21.

Alternative rest areas are available for heavy vehicles at Bundjalung about nine kilometres south and for light vehicles at New Italy and River Street at Woodburn.

An overtaking lane will be temporarily removed from the southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway at Maclean, from north of Farlow's Lane to south of the Yamba Road ramps from November 9.

The overtaking lane will be converted to an acceleration lane so trucks can safely exit from a gate on to the highway from the project.

Line marking will take place around 8 November under traffic control with a speed limit reduction to 60km/h on approach and 40km/h through the work area.

There will be temporary traffic changes along the project route to ensure the work zone is safe, this includes traffic control on local roads and access roads where haulage along the project route is taking place or deliveries to the project site are required.

Reduced speed limits and lane closures may be in place for access and may affect travel times. Please keep to speed limits and follow the direction of traffic controllers and signs.

Motorists are thanked for their patience while the essential work is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.