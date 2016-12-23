27°
Highway delays: Heavy traffic backs up for 5km

23rd Dec 2016 4:08 PM

HEAVY holiday traffic is easing in some parts of New South Wales but motorists should continue to allow plenty of time for their journeys.

The Transport Management Centre has this afternoon advised of queues of more than 5km on the Pacific Hwy at Woodburn.

It is adding about 25 minutes to the journey.

There are also delays at:

  • In Sydney, the earlier heavy northbound traffic has eased on Pennant Hills Road approaching the start of the M1 Pacific Motorway. Delays have also eased around the Fish Markets at Pyrmont
  • In the Hunter, northbound traffic has eased at the end of the M1 Pacific Motorway in Beresfield, and on the New England Highway through Tarro towards Hexham
  • On the Mid North Coast, northbound traffic is queued for around nine kilometres on the Pacific Highway at Macksville. This is adding about 20 minutes to the journey.

Motorists heading away for the Christmas break are advised to plan their journeys and take plenty of breaks.

The latest traffic information is available by visiting www.livetraffic.com or by calling 132 701.

Lismore Northern Star
Heavy holiday traffic on the Pacific Highway. File photo.

How much longer will it add to your journey?

