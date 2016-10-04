High voltage network upgrade begins

POWERLINE WORK: Work will begin on a major upgrade of the high voltage network from Lismore to Woodburn and Evans Head.

IT WILL be third time lucky for Essential Energy when up to 100 crew members descend on the area to undertake a major upgrade of the high voltage network that feeds electricity to Evans Head, Woodburn, Coraki and surrounding areas.

Essential Energy Regional manager North Coast, Brendon Neyland, said the project was the largest of its kind to take place in the area this year and would help to ensure ongoing reliability while reducing the likelihood of an unplanned outage.

"The refurbishment of the high voltage powerline between Lismore and Woodburn is a significant scope of work that Essential Energy's local crews have extensively planned and coordinated,” Brendon said.

"Crews have completed part of the project using specialised live line techniques which has prevented the need for a power outage up until now.

"To complete the work teams will replace more than 80 insulators, bolts and other electrical equipment which will strengthen the network and be more resistant to the elements.”

The project had originally been planned for June but had to be postponed twice due to wet weather and then boggy conditions limiting access to parts of the network where work was planned.

"We have worked closely with stakeholders and the business and farming community to minimise the impact from this necessary work, which we hope will be completed on Wednesday,” Brendon said.

The planned power outage will take place Wednesday October 12, from 8.30am - 4.30pm.

Affected customers have been notified and can contact Essential Energy on 13 20 80.