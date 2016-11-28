29°
News

High speed rail: 'I'll believe it when I see it'

28th Nov 2016 12:20 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WONDERFUL concept, but essentially a 'pipe dream': That was the majority opinion of readers of The Northern Star when the idea of a high speed rail network crossing the region was touted.

Federal Labor's Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development Anthony Albanese recently introduced a private member's bill to parliament last week calling for the establishment of a High Speed Rail Authority.

Mr Albanese said the HSRA would "advance planning and corridor acquisition for the construction of a high-speed rail link between Brisbane and Melbourne via Sydney and Canberra".

When asked on The Northern Star's Facebook page whether local residents would like to see this project in the region, many commenters reacted positively.

"Yes please," Wendy Bithell said.

"Yes now get it done dinosaur trains are bad and NSW train system is over due to be fixed. Full east coast line top to bottom would be great," Gary Meiers said.

"Even QLD has faster trains than NSW, now that's saying something. Just do it!" John Wooldridge said.

"Yes please! We desperately need to get some of the cars off the roads," Karen Lee said.

"Yes, The XPT is slow enough and I will never ever catch a train again where ever I go if it's not in a car it's in a plane. Technology these days and we still got dinosaur trains," Douglas Smith said.

"I would just love to see a train that could run at 160km/hr. The steam age alignment of most of the NSW lines keep people in cars and freight on the highways. A 350km/hr train requires radius curves of greater than 6km diameter ie very straight. Our wildlife in Australia would cause catastrophic damage to a train travelling at this speed. It would either require animal proof fencing for its entirety or be elevated. The Casino to Murwillumbah line has multiple sub 300 metre diameter radius curves keeping us at sub 80km/hrs forever. Now who wants to catch the snail train to work?" Geoff Bensley said.

Others liked the idea in principle, but saw some flaws in the plan:

"Yeah but we can't even maintain the tracks on our existing rail network!" Adam Jeffreys said.

"Nice, but through whose paddock?" Janelle Watson said.

"And to think they will soon be buying a new fleet of XPT's. Better of spending money on the high speed train," Daniel Jonesy Jones said.

"If the fast train is going through Casino if won't be of much use to most of the population of the Northern Rivers which now lives on the coast," David Michie said.

"Flat out getting dual highway which once complete will need upgrading. So to suggest this when we don't even have the rail line any more is absurd," Jen Casey said.

"And the cost of the fare will be? It would make more sense to have an overnight fast freight rail service between Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane substantially reducing the road freight traffic and fatal accidents," Ken Smith said.

"It will never happen, our country is not suitable for high speed rail unless it is off the ground, there are no straight lines, just look at our roads," Margaret Chaffey said.

"I will believe when I see it!" Leanne Gough said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  high speed rail rail train

Lismore GP faces 39 sex and assault charges against 18 women

Lismore GP faces 39 sex and assault charges against 18 women

BREAKING: More victims have allegedly come forward since the doctor's arrest earlier this month, and some of the offences date back almost 20 years.

Major renovations planned for popular tourist attraction

Renovations are under way at the New Italy Museum complex.

Business expects "a considerable increase” in visitor numbers

High speed rail: 'I'll believe it when I see it'

What do our readers think about a high speed rail system?

Local students get Spectacular

Talented local students flooded the newer bigger Schools Spectacular arena stage with a kaleidoscope of colourful dance and music.

Local kids in biggest and one of the best Schools Spectaculars ever

Local Partners

Man struck by aircraft propeller flown to hospital

A MAN has ended up in hospital after being struck by an aircraft propeller.

Man rescued from North Coast beach

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were tasked to Tyagarah Beach on Sunday to rescue a 65-year-old man.

Man rescued from sand dunes by Westpac Helicopter

The Rubens are ready to rock the region... twice

RUBENS: The band is coming to the area for two free shows.

Their song Hoops reached number one in the 2015 Hottest 100

Review: Dreamland by NORPA could not be better

ON STAGE: A performance of Dreamland by NORPA at Eureka Hall with actors Kirk Page, Katia Molino, Darcy Grant, Phil Blackman and Toni Scanlon.

Arguably the best local production of the year

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

ICONIC: Maurie the tool man at the Bangalow markets.

Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from

Local students get Spectacular

Local students get Spectacular

NORTH Coast students returned to school today still on a high after the final performance of the biggest and one of the best Schools Spectaculars ever.

The Rubens are ready to rock the region... twice

RUBENS: The band is coming to the area for two free shows.

Their song Hoops reached number one in the 2015 Hottest 100

Adele to take up teaching after current tour

Adele is planning on teaching "a few classes" at her old school

Tessa Waters: A disco diva from the stars

Australian cabaret artist Tessa Waters has strong ties with the Northern Rivers.

She will be bringing her cabaret and children's shows to the area

Music is the Plan B of Harrison's life

Newrybar musician Bronwyn Harrison, also known as Harrison The Artist.

Harrison The Artist has launched her sophomore album, Plan B

Bonnie Raitt digging deep in latest album

Bonnie Raitt.

Blues musician on tunes and dealing with grief

Naomi Watts in a 'good place' after split

Naomi Watts has opened up about her split from Liev Schreiber

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 $1,400,000

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean and Rural Views

16 James View Court, Coorabell 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,295,000

Nestled just below the Coolamon Scenic escarpment sits this 5 acre property offering peace, privacy and spectacular views. Enjoy the early morning sunrises over...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 2 2 $1,650,000

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

The Quality Entertainer

1 Mahr Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,000,000 to...

Enter via a paved walkway through the garden to this private and generous master built home which makes the most of natural light and the Byron climate for outdoor...

Elevated, Private and Exclusive 40 Acres With Views To The Ocean

Myocum 2481

Residential Land If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland ... Please call Tara...

If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland where outlook is everything, this is one to not overlook…you could be anywhere! Offered...

Boutique Ocean View Homes In Premier Location

"Eminence" Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Town House 3 2 2 $600,000 to...

Proposed strata sub-division in a small exclusive complex, Eminence is the ultimate in architectural style and design. Registrations of interest are open, a...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Nashua 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

The Ultimate Lifestyle In The Byron Bay Hinterland

495 Friday Hut Road, Possum Creek 2479

House 5 2 3 $1,850,000

This unique home, a piece of art in itself, is crafted from local blue basalt rock from the caldera of Mt Warning, designed by a master architect and built by a...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!