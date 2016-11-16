Hot and sunny: High pressure system moving our way

AFTER multiple recent days of temperatures hitting the mid to high 30s, many people on the Northern Rivers will be pleased to hear we'll be getting a reprieve.

The Bureau of Meteorology explained that a high pressure system centred near Adelaide is slowly moving east, and will promote fine weather over most of NSW for the next few days.

By Friday, the high is forecast to be centred over the Tasman Sea as an inland trough develops near the far west of the state, where it will remain slow-moving - meaning it may heat up again.

The rest of Wednesday is set to be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of a shower along the coastal fringe later tonight.

Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

Thursday is set to be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower, mostly about the coastal fringe.

Winds southerly 20 to 30 km/h turning east to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late morning and afternoon.

Overnight temperatures are forecast to fall to around 15 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

Friday is set to see cloud cover clearing, with light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 13 with daytime temperatures reaching 28 to 33.

The forecast for Saturday is where we see things start to heat up again.

The BoM are expecting sunny conditions with light winds becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to between 12 and 15 with daytime temperatures reaching 30 to 36.

The Fire Danger on Far North Coast remains 'High'.