High fire danger for weekend

A VERY high fire danger has been issued for the Northern Rivers today, with hazard reduction burn permits automatically suspended.

It follows a hectic day for firefighters yesterday in which two sizeable blazes broke out within hours of each other.

About 11am, several RFS units were called to the Tyagarah Nature Reserve on Grays Lane, where a fire broke out in heathland around the tea tree lake.

Police were also called to help evacuate the busy Tyagarah beach car park after some beachgoers initially refused to leave.

The local RFS crews eventually brought it under control with a back burning operation.

The second blaze remained out of control yesterday evening in remote and heavily timbered country off Gap Rd, south of Woodburn.

Four RFS units from Woodburn and Wardell attended the fire but were unable to contain the blaze due to the remote terrain.

RFS Northern Rivers Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said yesterday fire crews would remain on the scene until after dark.

"We're hoping that once the suns goes down and the winds drops this fire will move toward wetter country and burn itself over night,” he said.

"With tomorrow's hot conditions we'll need to be vigilant and get out there early to monitor it. We've also got a helicopter on standby at Grafton if we need it.”

Insp Ainsworth said some property owners had been "caught by surprise” in the sudden heat following an unseasonal run of wetter conditions.

The Woodburn area fire was believed to have been sparked by an out of control private hazard reduction burn.

He urged residents near bushfire prone areas to be prepared.