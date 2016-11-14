High demand: New estate selling long before land release

ANOTHER land parcel is soon to open up in Ballina in a prime location almost immediately beside the waterfront.

Glenn Mills, marketing agent at McGrath, said the Quays Dr proposed 38-lot subdivision would be a unique opportunity to buy level vacant land.

"The level land is so much cheaper to build on, and that's what this estate's got," he said.

Mr Mills said other bonuses included its proximity to shops, the Westower Tavern, Emmanuel Anglican College K-12, and of course the waterfront.

"It's a good spot, he said.

"(There are) beautiful homes around the quays, some of the most expensive homes in Ballina are out there.

"There's been good interest so far ... We've had people looking and making offers."

The land is not expected to be released until the end of next year.

Some of the subdivisions on the market now in the Ballina Shire include: