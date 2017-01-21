High achievers honoured at Australia Day Awards

EXCEPTIONAL citizens will be honoured and 15 new Australians welcomed at this year's Australia Day Awards ceremony.

27 extraordinary groups and individuals were nominated in the 2017 Australia Day Awards for a host of achievements in disciplines ranging from sports, the arts and the environment to services in the community.

Mayor Isaac Smith will also welcome the new Australians from countries such as Pakistan, India, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Thailand, Britain and Bangladesh.

"We embrace and cherish our diversity in Lismore and it's always a pleasure to welcome new Australians and wish them well,” Cr Smith said.

"We have people in our Local Government Area from all corners of the globe and as a community we are richer for it.”

The Australia Day Awards will be presented by Lismore's 2017 Australia Day Ambassador, Chef David Bitton.

Mr Bitton is the mastermind behind the renowned Bitton Cafe & Grocer in Alexandria, which was a little cafe he started with wife Sohani after a career in fine dining.

It was a runaway success, and the Bitton range now includes more than a dozen gourmet products that are sold in over 600 fine food stores locally and internationally.

"We are thrilled to have David here to present this year's awards,” Cr Smith said.

"His passion for creating fine food based on local, quality ingredients is an ethos those of us who live in the Northern Rivers can certainly relate to.

Everyone is welcome to attend the 2017 Australia Day Awards ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at 8.30am on Thursday, January 26 at Lismore City Hall.