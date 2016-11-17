Heroic rescue of baby Finn

This 5 week old black flying fox was rescued from a precarious situation on the end of a branch of a silky oak tree 15 meters high.

A YOUNG flying fox has been rescued thanks to a combined effort from WIRES Northern Rivers and a local tree service.

WIRES Northern Rivers posted this message on their Facebook page:

"A huge thank you to Steve Cubis Tree Services for rescuing little Finn yesterday.

"Finn is a little black Flying Fox just 5 weeks old.

"He was in a precarious situation on the end of a branch of a Silky oak tree 15 meters up crying out for help.

"The strong winds made the situation even worse for such a young animal not yet able to fly.

"Steve arrived in record time and the little Flying fox is now in care.

WIRES reminded local residents that it is birthing time for flying foxes at the moment.

"Please call WIRES straight away should you see a Flying Fox alone during the day, it could be a pup or an adult in trouble,” WIRES said on their Facebook page.

"Please do not touch the bat, call us for assistance straight away.

"Flying Foxes can also be electrocuted on power lines, the adult bat may die but in most cases the juvenile is still very much alive hanging onto mum.

"If you could spare just few seconds of your time to stop, check for movement and call WIRES if you think there may be a live pup in need of help.

"Thank you Steve for your help once again, it is very much appreciated.”