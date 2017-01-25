33°
How you can help protect Ballina's 'significant trees'

25th Jan 2017 12:12 PM
A file photo of fig tres in Ballina.
A file photo of fig tres in Ballina. The Northern Star Archives

A PETITION has been launched lobbying the Ballina Shire Council to protect "significant" trees in the shire - especially the fig trees in Tamar Street and others on Ballina Island.

Residents behind the petition are calling for heritage listing for the trees.

They said the council had adopted the strategy Ballina was a regional city, and part of being a regional city was appreciating significant trees, art and the finer things of life not just roads, rates and rubbish.

As well as the immense aesthetic value, residents said the trees also offer great shade on hot days and ideal for a variety of birds to build their nests.

Residents asked the newly elected Council to hire tree experts to help protect the trees with heritage listing.

The petition is available at the Belle Central cafe at the end of Wigmore Arcade.

THE facility will be dedicated to conserving koalas and enhancing their habitat.

How you can help protect Ballina's 'significant trees'

A file photo of fig tres in Ballina.

Residents want the council to call in the tree experts

