Hemsworth to build new mansion on our doorstep

With filming of the latest Thor instalment complete, reports suggest Chris Hemsworth is about to tear down his $7million mansion, bought last September - to build a new one.

A development application for alterations and additions, said to be more than $8million, to the Seven Mile Beach Road property was lodged to Byron Shire Council on November 2, according to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky live in the Broken Head home with their three children, daughter, India Rose and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha.

Chris Hemsworth's home at Broken Head.

Plans for 4.2ha home are said to include the demolition of the existing house and structures, and the building of a new swimming pool.

The current home boasts eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

