Helping save koalas from extinction

Flossie the koala happy to be released at her new home in Rous Mill. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

THROUGHOUT the month of October, Friends of the Koala celebrated 30 years of fighting for the survival of koalas in the Northern Rivers region.

The month started with an Open Day and Koala Picnic at the Care Centre and culminated on Saturday 29 with a workshop looking at the future of the organisation.

During the month they received news they were successful in recent funding applications from the Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development to build a new Koala Education Centre on the grounds adjoining the current Koala Care Centre. Also, WildLife Link (donor of current Rescue Van) is funding its replacement with a VW Transporter 4MOTION van.

Friends of the Koala also ran a colouring in competition and received 65 entries from a number of schools in the region.

Judging took place this week by two local artists, Christine Porter and Leonie Lane.

Christine is a full time professional artist, arts educator and former primary school teacher, Leonie Lane is a local artist who loves koalas and colouring in (as well as drawing, printmaking, graphic and museum design and gardening).

Both judges were impressed by the individuality, neatness and creativity of some of the entries.

The winners were:

Kindy - Year One: Amber Weir, Wyrallah Road Public School

Year 2-3: Makayia Bateman, Evans River K-12

Year 4: Halle Facdy, Evans River K-12

Each winner will receive a $30 voucher from the Book Warehouse.

FOK would like to thank Annette McGrath and Lucy Kinsley from the Lismore Library for hosting the competition (entries and winners are on display for the next month).