Help this Northern Rivers girl overcome rare illness

PAIGE HUMPHREYS is a nine-year-old school girl who could bleed to death at any time.

She urgently needs a specialised liver operation and her family in Bora Ridge are doing everything they can to raise a quarter of a million dollars to send Paige to Korea or America for the operation.

Her father Andrew Humphreys knew early on something was wrong.

"I fix pumps and I knew something was blocked in Paige's body,” he said.

After an early misdiagnosis when she was four years old and at least five emergency flights in the rescue helicopter, Paige now has to have her spleen drained every six months at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane to keep her alive.

Paige's rare condition is called hypersplenism, pancytopenia and non-cirrhotic portal hypertension.

"Paige's blood flow from her digestive organs to her liver is blocked and several organs are under pressure and stress. It means unfiltered blood goes through other organs, including her brain, and plays with her concentration, motivation and emotions. Her meds have side effects like dizziness, nightmares, under nutrition and poor stamina,” Andrew said.

Andrew is always on the lookout for signs Paige's condition is worsening.

"She gets dizzy and pale before a bleed,” he said.

A Go Fund Me crowd funding campaign has raised $7060 so far but much more is needed.

When the Humphreys family moved back to Bora Ridge, it was to be closer to the Coraki Hospital which has since closed.

But the community has been incredible, Andrew said.

St Joseph's School students in Coraki have raised money through car washes and a baby guessing photo competition. A girl wrote poems and sold them.

"Another kid saved $22 and gave it to me,” Andrew Humphreys said.

Paige has a sister Melody, 7, and a five-year-old brother Leyland.

"They miss out on so much,” Andrew said. "But this campaign will not end until Paige is well.”

HELP PAIGE

Give a little or a lot. Every bit helps towards the $240,000 needed for Paige's liver operation.

Go to the Go Fund Me website to help.