Help save koala populations

Wildlife HQ at Queensland Zoo has had its first koala joey, Amari of the season.

HAVE your say on declining koala populations at an upcoming information session in Lismore.

There are around 36,000 koalas left across the state and its predicted populations will continue to decline.

The state government is calling for members of the community to attend the session and help shape the New South Wales Koala Strategy.

"These sessions provide an opportunity for people to share their knowledge about our local koala population and provide feedback on how to address declining koala numbers," Ms Upton said.

"The NSW Government is committed to coordinating efforts to stabilise and ultimately increase the numbers of this iconic species."

If you cannot attend the Lismore session, visit NSW Koala Strategy for more information or to make an online submission.

The session will be held on February 7 at 4.30pm at the Gordon Pavilion Function Centre in Lismore.

Saving our Species Iconic Koala Project

The draft project is also on public exhibition at the information sessions.

Feedback is welcome on this project, which aims to restore habitat and food trees, fire planning and management.

Regional Koala Communication Plan

At 12.30pm today a plan highlighting a new approach to the conservation of koalas will be launched in Ballina.

It will be held at the Ballina Shire Council Chambers.