Help make family day a great day out

FOR the past ten years Aspect (Autism Spectrum Australia) have run a fun-filled family day at Summerland House Farm for children with autism and their families.

This year, organisers are worried they will not be able to stage the enriching day without help from the community.

Aspect Northern NSW manager Jodi Rodgers said about thirty people attended the first family day. Now the day attracts more than 150 families from across the Far North Coast.

Ms Rodgers said the day offered a safe, non-judgemental outing for families, who often found it too difficult to go on an outing as a family.

"We know that many families with children on the autism spectrum can sometimes face barriers to being included in their local community. That is why it is so important for us to provide this one day for families to relax and have a great time knowing that they are in a judgement-free, safe environment."

Organisers do their best to ensure everyone has a good time, face painting and jumping castle for the kids, and massages and manicures for parents

Aspect relies on community support to run Family Day and they are appealing to the community for donations. They are looking for donations of both money and services - anything to create a special day.

If you or your business would like to contribute to this event, visit www.autismspectrum.org.au/donation. When donating, please ensure you enter "Aspect Northern NSW Family Day" in the field "Tell us more about your gift".

The day is earmarked for November 12 at Summerland House Farm.