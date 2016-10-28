Help get this soldier's book back to his family

When police uncovered some stolen goods, they have also found this World War II 'Soldiers Record of Service Book' in the name of Richard Slee from Broken Hill. They are trying to reunite the book with Richard's family. Can you help?

POLICE have found a very special item which they would like to return to its rightful owners.

On October 7 police executed a search warrant at Nimbin where a large number of stolen goods were recovered, senior constable David Henderson said.

The offender was been charged and most of the property was returned to their owners.

However, one item that was recovered was a World War II 'Soldiers Record of Service Book' in the name of Richard Slee from Broken Hill.

Police have made numerous inquiries on the police database, Australian Army and the War Memorial, but they cannot locate the owner's family.

If you can help police reunite this property with the family of Richard Slee please contact Lismore Detectives on 6626 0599.

Police reference is E232860496.