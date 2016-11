44-year-old Malcolm Cumpston was last seen in the Lismore area.

HAVE you seen 44-year-old Malcolm Cumpston?

Mr Cumpston was last seen on Tuesday November 8 in the Lismore area.

Police hold fears for his safety and are seeking your help.

Malcolm is described as 5' 9" or 173cm tall, with short brown hair, slim build and blue eyes.

He may be on a blue 2001 Honda VFR800, ACT registration 62499.

Please contact Lismore police if you can assist.