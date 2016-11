Police are on the scene of a two car crash at Ewingsdale Road, near the Pacific Highway.

HEAVY traffic conditions are being reported on Live Traffic due to a two car crash at Ewingsdale Road.

The incident occurred just after 5pm this afternoon.

A Byron Bay Fire and Rescue and police are on the scene at the intersection of William Flick Ln and Ewingsdale Rd.

Emergency services were called to the smash at about 5.18pm.

A Fire and Rescue spokesman said there are no injuries.

One of two westbound lanes are closed.

Please allow extra travel time if driving in the area.