Heavy rains predicted to replace extreme heat

Daniel McKenzie
Javier Encalada
and | 1st Jan 2017 11:55 PM
Jayde Baker, Madeline Stocks, Steve Tomlinson and Tayla Davis escape the heat at Palm Springs in sweltering heat before rain arrives this evening
Jayde Baker, Madeline Stocks, Steve Tomlinson and Tayla Davis escape the heat at Palm Springs in sweltering heat before rain arrives this evening

FESTIVAL goers braving extreme heat at the 2016-17 edition of Falls Festival Byron may have to reach for the raincoats, with heavy rain predicted to bucket the Northern Rivers region on Monday.

Temperatures soared for a second day at the North Byron Parklands site on Sunday, leaving scantily clad revellers looking for creative ways to escape the heat, but with thunderstorms and up to 80mm of rain predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology for some areas, the new challenge may be keeping dry.

Heavy rain may be a welcome reprieve for revellers and campers sweating it out in humid conditions and temperatures in the mid 30's over the last 48 hours.

Some of the rain predictions by Weatherzone for the area on Monday include:

- Alstonville: 40mm to 80mm

- Lismore: 20mm to 4mm

- Byron Bay: 20mm to 40mm

- Ballina: 20mm to 40mm

- Yelgun (North Byron Parklands): 20mm to 40mm

- Casino: 20mm to 40mm

- Kyogle: 20mm to 40mm

 

Falls Festival

 

Security at Falls Byron found ways of helping fans keep cool on Sunday
Security at Falls Byron found ways of helping fans keep cool on Sunday Kirra Pendergast

 

While trying not to get wet maybe Monday's theme, trying to find ways get wet was the order of the day on Sunday, with Falls Festival goers leaving the site in droves in the morning to head for Northern Rivers' beaches for a dip.

But those left on site flocked to the Falls' Palm Springs area, which proved a highlight of the services focused on helping festival goers enjoy the day despite the high temperatures.

Palm Springs, a new feature of this year's festival, was a hit among punters with 14 pools, natural sand, palms and chairs providing a cool alternative to buses taking Falls crowds to the beach.

Jayde Baker, Madeline Stocks, Steve Tomlinson and Tayla Davis, who made the trek up to the Northern Rivers from the Central Coast, were just one group enjoying a cool down in the pools on Sunday afternoon.

After sweating it out and resorting to alternative ways of keeping cool in their tents in the morning, Baker said Palm Springs was the place to be.

"It's been super hot in the tents in the mornings and we've been using Aloe vera spray that we cooled down in an esky to try and beat the heat, so it's nice to have a dip," she said.

"It's still a little warm in the pool, but it's still really good."

The predicted rain may be just what the group and their camping brethren braving the heat need, with the heat preventing them from watching as many sets as they would like.

"The festival is still great and the whole vibe is really good, but I do wish it wasn't so hot so I could enjoy the artists and music more," Stocks said.

Rain threatened to fall mid afternoon on Sunday, but held out into the evening.

Strong rain is set to begin falling late evening on Sunday and throughout Monday morning, before peaking at around 3pm.

Australian music legend Bernard Fanning, now a Northern Rivers' resident, will play the Valley Stage on Monday from 6.10-7.10pm, before London Grammar (9.10-10.10pm) and Alison Wonderland (10.40pm-12.00am) close the festival.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
  • Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
  • If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
  • Unplug computers and appliances.
  • Avoid using the phone during the storm.
  • Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  falls falls festival 2016 falls festival byron bay north byron parklands rain storms tweed entertainment weather whatson

Heavy rains predicted to replace extreme heat

Jayde Baker, Madeline Stocks, Steve Tomlinson and Tayla Davis escape the heat at Palm Springs in sweltering heat before rain arrives this evening

Heavy rains predicted to replace extreme heat

