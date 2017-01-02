Heavy rain, severe storms could hit Lismore, Casino, Ballina

There is a severe weather warning for the region.

UPDATE, 4.15pm: Lismore, Coraki and Ballina have been added to the list of Northern Rivers towns that could cop a serious storm this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology, in an updated severe storm warning, said 43mm of rain has fallen at Coaldale between 3.30pm and 4pm, with 30mm of rain in 30 minutes from a thunderstorm at Sandy Hill earlier this afternoon.

MONDAY, 3.40pm: Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding around Tenterfield, Tabulam, Casino and Kyogle.

The Bureau of Meteorology has this afternoon issued an official severe storm warning.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains

Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue

Unplug computers and appliances

Avoid using the phone during the storm

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4.45 pm.