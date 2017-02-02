HEATWAVE: When will it end?

IT'S HOT and it's only getting hotter.

The heatwave on the Northern Rivers, due to a low pressure trough extending from northwestern Australia to central NSW, is set to continue hot conditions until at least Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology said this hot airmass should move over the remainder of the state during the weekend ahead of an approaching front.

Forecast for the rest of Thursday:

Hot and mostly sunny with a 30% chance of a shower or storm in the south during this afternoon and evening.

Winds north to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h tending northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h along the coastal fringe in the afternoon.

Winds shifting south to southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h during the afternoon and evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures 35 to 41.

Friday:

Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower in the south, most likely in the afternoon.

The chance of a thunderstorm in the south in the afternoon and evening.

Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the late evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low to mid 20s with daytime temperatures reaching 32 to 37.

Saturday:

Hot and partly cloudy.

Light winds becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon then tending north to northeasterly during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching 33 to 38.

Sunday:

Hot and partly cloudy.

Light winds becoming northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching 33 to 39.