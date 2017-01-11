HEATWAVE: Temps could reach as high as 43 degrees

Temperatures today are expected to reach the mid 30s.

OVER the next few days as the predicted heatwave hits, surf life savers have been prompted to issue a stark warning for those heading to the beach.

The recent spike in drownings over the festive season, has contributed to this warning.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the following maximum temperatures for the Northern Rivers area

Wednesday - 35-40 deg celsius

Thursday -low to high 30s

Friday - 33-39 deg celsius

Saturday - 37-43 deg celsius

This means that heat stress is a very real risk for the thousands of people expected to descend on the coast over the next few days.

Symptoms of heat stress

dizziness,

fatigue and headaches

confusion,

cramps,

nausea, and

vomiting in more advanced cases.

If left untreated it can lead to the more serious condition of heat stroke so it is important to take immediate steps if you start to experience distress from the heat and to closely watch family members and friends.

Surf Life Saving NSW Lifesaving Manager, Andy Kent, said there were practical ways people can beat the heat and protect themselves and their family.

"Swim at a patrolled beach between the red and yellow flags, watch out for children around any body of water and stay alert to the early signs of heat stress."

It has been a challenging month for the lifesaving community with 22 drownings (including nine coastal drowning deaths) since Christmas Day.

Lifeguards are on patrol at many beaches across the state on weekdays.

Tips For Beating The Heat

. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

. Avoid the diuretic effects of alcohol

. Bring a long sleeve shirt to cover up after spending time in the sun

. Stay out of direct sunlight where possible during the hottest parts of the day

. Apply plenty of sunscreen and reapply regularly

. Know the warning signs of heat stress (excessive sweating, rapid heart rate, nausea etc)

. Seek medical attention from lifesavers or lifeguards if feeling unwell

. Remember SLIP on some protective clothing, SLOP on some sunscreen, SLAP on a hat,SLIDE on a pair of sunglasses,SEEK some shade, and SIP on lots of water