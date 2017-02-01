Heatwave: Mercury tipped to hit 39 degrees

TURN on that air conditioning and keep that bottle of cold water close by today as the heat ramps up on the Northern Rivers.

Wednesday is set to be hot and sunny with daytime maximum temperatures reaching 34-39 degrees Celsius across the Northern Rivers, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

The warm conditions are due to a low pressure trough extending from northwestern Australia to central NSW, the BoM explained.

The rest of the week is set to see the heatwave continue.

Forecast for Thursday:

Hot and mostly sunny with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the south in the afternoon.

Winds north to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h tending northeast to southeasterly in the late afternoon then becoming light in the late evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching 35 to 41.

Friday:

Partly cloudy and 20% chance of a shower in the south in the afternoon.

The chance of a thunderstorm in the south in the afternoon.

Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low to mid 20s with daytime temperatures reaching 33 to 38.

Saturday:

Hot, partly cloudy.

Winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h tending northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching 33 to 39.