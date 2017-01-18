Heatwave: How to keep cool safely

Pools are great for families but safety must always be considered

WHEN the temperatures rise, we all start looking for ways to keep cool.

For many of us, these tactics involve water.

But while it's important to stay cool, it's also important to stay safe.

Keep these tips in mind during the hot weather.

When cooling off in the pool:

If you're using a backyard pool, make sure any children are supervised at all times.

If they're inside the fenced area around a pool (a fence is required by law), there should be at least one pair of diligent eyes nearby (or cooling off with them!)

Make sure all swimmers know the depth before they dive.

If you have an inflatable pool keep these things in mind:

Make sure it is away from an electrical cords/wares - the water could ruin the electrics, or on the other hand, you could end up getting electrocuted.

Don't swim at any unsafe swimming spots:

If there's a sign warning of unsafe swimming conditions, take note and choose somewhere else. That may be because of harsh conditions, lack of lifeguards, water quality, or other unseen dangers.

Use the good old sprinkler for some worry-free fun:

It's quite hard to drown in a sprinkler. Set on up in the backyard for the kids to run through for some cooling, old school fun.

DIY slip and slide:

Remember this one from your childhood?

Get a strip of plastic, put washing detergent and water on it and voila, you have a slip and slide.

Just make sure the slope isn't too steep and there are no hazards in the way.

At the beach, swim between the flags

Make sure a patrol is on duty and watching for rips and other dangers.

And remember these important tips: