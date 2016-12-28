29°
News

HEAT WAVE: Temperatures could reach 41 degrees

Marnie Johnston
| 28th Dec 2016 8:30 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Northern Rivers is set to be hit with a heat wave as we prepare to ring in the New Year.

The Bureau of Meteorology has reported that temperatures are set to reach the late 30s and possibly early 40s over the next few days.

The BoM reported that currently a slow-moving high pressure system which is sitting over the Tasman Sea has a ridge extended along our coastline.

During Thursday, a low pressure trough will move over the central parts of the state from the westm, bringing the heat, but it is expected to contract to the northeast by Monday and weaken.

FORECAST:

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with light winds becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

Thursday

Mostly sunny with light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then tending northerly in the late evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 18 with daytime temperatures reaching 32 to 37.

Friday

Hot and sunny with light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h during the day then tending northerly 15 to 20 km/h during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 18 with daytime temperatures reaching 33 to 39.

Saturday

Hot and mostly sunny with winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light during the morning then becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h during the day.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching 35 to 41.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bureau of meteorology heat wave weather

Missing woman's car is 'critical element': Police

Missing woman's car is 'critical element': Police

"IT'S heart-wrenching not knowing where she is."

'Imagine going viral for an item less than $5. Embarrassing'

Local business, fed up with shoplifters, taking new approach

HEAT WAVE: Temperatures could reach 41 degrees

Northern Rivers set to be hit with a heat wave

Emergency personnel too often a victim

Emergency services attended a single vehicle crash just outside of Roma this afternoon.

Those who help us too often need help themselves

Local Partners

Emergency personnel too often a victim

OUR emergency service workers continuously face situations where they are in charge of the lives of others which can be a risk factor for their mental health.

'Imagine going viral for an item less than $5. Embarrassing'

Local business, fed up with shoplifters, taking new approach

8 ways to celebrate NYE on the Northern Rivers

This year's Tropical Fruits Festival over New Years is set to be bigger than ever.

The biggest events, plus a full listing of gigs in the area

10 things to do on the Northern Rivers this week

FUN: Families from around the area gather in Bangalow for the traditional Christmas Eve celebrations.

Christmas, circus, funk and rock

The gigs you need to know about in the Northern Rivers

ELECTRONIC: Local duo Nocturnal Tapes features Lachie Mulligan on electronics and Harry Suttor on guitar and vocals. They will perform at the Pacific Hotel in Yamba on Saturday, from 9.30pm.

Rock, indie, folk, pop music and more

Carrie Fisher: Some of her most quotable quotes

Carrie Fisher: Some of her most quotable quotes

She became a noted writer and raconteur, speaking openly about problems with drugs and her mental health. Here are some of Fisher’s most notable quotes.

Carrie Fisher death: Mark Hamill 'devastated'

In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

George Michael's downward spiral revealed

George Michael.

Singer's representative denies reports of heroin addiction battle

Carrie Fisher gone: Tributes flow for Star Wars' princess

Carrie Fisher posing with a storm trooper at the European Premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Picture: AFP

Fisher revealed battle with drugs and mental health issues

Margot gave wedding guests a permanent gift

Is this the ultimate wedding day reminder?

Margot Robbie has given her wedding guests a permanent parting gift

Top ten most pirated shows of 2016

Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Liam Cunningham and Tim McInnerny in a scene from Game of Thrones.

HBO’s Game of Thrones was the most pirated show of the year

Ten easy recipes for the Christmas leftovers

Here are some tips to use up all of the leftovers from your Christmas feast.

10 easy ways to use your Christmas leftovers

SNEAK PREVIEW - AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $825,000

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary home, capturing rural views &...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Are you looking for an easy living holiday home with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate? Look no further - Here it is! In a quiet enclave, this...

19 NORTHERLY &amp; ELEVATED, LIFESTYLE ACRES

179 Bangalow Road, Lismore 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $395,000

with VIEWS, GLORIOUS VIEWS Build your rural dream, get the kids some pets, graze a few cows, break in a couple of horses, collect eggs from your chooks & plant...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Stunning New Entertainer In Central Byron

75 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,325,000 to...

This beautiful brand new home is situated in a prime position in sought after Massinger Street, just a short stroll to Clarks Beach, Top Shop and Byron Beach Cafe.

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

Family Home in Premier Location

15 Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000 to...

This wonderful residence is being offered for the first time in over 32 years. It has been a family home since new and is positioned opposite direct access to...

Master Built Home With Cape Byron Views

60 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 6 4 Auction

The wonderful residence has to be seen to be believed. Built by renowned Master Builder John Eggins the property offers over 774 square meters of internal living...

Location &amp; Lifestyle

5/110 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Auction...

This two bedroom, two bathroom, 1 car space unit is in a tightly held complex of 8 and is the perfect beach home or investment property. The property is perfectly...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

$41 million plans for go-kart track, private helipad

An artist impression of facilities at a proposed $41 million development at Empire Vale.

Take a look at this major development proposed for south of Ballina

Halfway mark reached for housing development

Work is progressing on the Epiq development at Lennox Head.

Planned shopping centre to create hundreds of new jobs

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!