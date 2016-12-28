HEAT WAVE: Temperatures could reach 41 degrees

THE Northern Rivers is set to be hit with a heat wave as we prepare to ring in the New Year.

The Bureau of Meteorology has reported that temperatures are set to reach the late 30s and possibly early 40s over the next few days.

The BoM reported that currently a slow-moving high pressure system which is sitting over the Tasman Sea has a ridge extended along our coastline.

During Thursday, a low pressure trough will move over the central parts of the state from the westm, bringing the heat, but it is expected to contract to the northeast by Monday and weaken.

FORECAST:

Wednesday

Partly cloudy with light winds becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

Thursday

Mostly sunny with light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then tending northerly in the late evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 18 with daytime temperatures reaching 32 to 37.

Friday

Hot and sunny with light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h during the day then tending northerly 15 to 20 km/h during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 18 with daytime temperatures reaching 33 to 39.

Saturday

Hot and mostly sunny with winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light during the morning then becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h during the day.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching 35 to 41.