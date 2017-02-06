34°
News

Hearing set for Nimbin 'Lane Boys'

Claudia Jambor
| 6th Feb 2017 2:15 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE than 20 Nimbin men charged with drug-related offences are set to go before a two week hearing later this year.

The 28 men were charged as part of Strike Force Cuppa, which was launched by Richmond Local Area Command police in August 2015.

Some of the men were present with family and friends in Lismore Local Court today while others were excused from appearing.

At this stage, all 28 have pleaded not guilty to the drug-related charges.

Of the 28 men charged, 26 had their matters presented before the court before the lunch break.

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned those matters for hearing on June 5 and for mention on May 1 for review to finalise the hearing proceedings.

It is expected the matters of the final two men will be adjourned to the same dates when they go before the court later this afternoon.

Mr Heilpern said a venue is yet to be determined but mentioned it is likely at this stage the hearing will be held at Murwillumbah courthouse.

A magistrate from Sydney will be presiding over the hearing.

Among the alleged offenders caught during the Strike Force, which investigated the supply of drugs in Nimbin, are:

  • James Brown
  • Rye Lewis Levy
  • Jesse Ian Levy
  • Chilo Pike
  • Jake Dillon Carl Stanton
  • Jordon Jackson
  • Huon Campbell
  • Thomas World
  • Mahlie Bayles
  • Zachery Eric Fuller
  • Ruben Mack
  • Harley Ogle
  • Evan Lachaln Ogle
  • Pavo Robert Topping
  • Daniel Dale Walsh
  • Kalen Petrie
  • Ryan James Hawken
  • Ben James Yasserie
  • Tobi Cox
  • Christopher Walsh
  • Dion Jason Wales
  • Arpad Maria Leopold Foraita
  • Joseph Walkenshaw Hunter
  • Beau Anthony Molloy-Grabovsky
  • Jimmy Hill
  • Ethan Rhoades
  • Jack Avimelki-Regan
  • Jesse Ward-Howard
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  court crime nimbin northern rivers crime

Hearing set for Nimbin 'Lane Boys'

Hearing set for Nimbin 'Lane Boys'

MORE than 20 Nimbin men charged with drug-related offences are set to go before a two week hearing later this year.

  • News

  • 6th Feb 2017 2:15 PM

Dangerous tree to be cut down

a 22M TALL Norfolk Pine tree at Byron Bay will be removed after an arborist report deemed it unsafe.

Council to remove landmark tree by the beach

Council takes action on illegal dwellings

Lismore City Council Chambers.

Ensure your house structure is legal, or face hefty fines

Nurses learn how to survive torment together

Group of nursing sisters who boarded the Vymer Brook.

NSW country girls band together as Japanese prisoners of war

Local Partners

Work to begin at Lake Ainsworth

END of the road, beginning of a new space for future generations

Lecturers awarded for helping students transition to university life

Dr Rob Garbutt, Dr Rebecca Olive and Dr Hanabeth Luke received awards from the Vice Chancellor this month.

It helps to have supportive tutors during your first semester of Uni

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

There are some lovely local lychees available at the moment.

Kate O'Neill on new offerings from Northern Rivers producers

It's time to go busking for glory at Bluesfest

WINNERS: Sam Cashman is congratulated after his performance on the buskers stage at Bluesfest on 203. Sam plays acoustic guitar alongside his best mate, Nick Jansen. The boys won the Bluesfest busking competition, which has opened new doors for them in the music industry.

Call to young musos to enter the Bluesfest Busking Comp 2017

Ten things to do on the Northern Rivers this week

BYRON'S OWN: Xavier Rudd is performing locally this weekend.

Music, circus, theatre and community events

Two face 5-years jail for streaming Green-Mundine fight

AT LEAST two social media users are facing fines of up to $60,000 or five years‘ jail for using Facebook Live to stream the Green-Mundine fight on Friday.

Lady Gaga soars at the Super Bowl

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

BORN This Way singer headlines halftime show.

The lengths Beyoncé went to keep pregnancy secret

epa05513585 US musician Beyonce arrives on the red carpet for the 33rd MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 August 2016. EPA/JASON SZENES

Beyoncé is a master at keeping things secret.

Reality TV ratings race tightens up, but MKR still on top

My Kitchen Rules contestants Bek and Ash pictured with hosts Manu Feildel and Pete Evans.

RUNAWAY bride delivers solid numbers for Channel 9.

Check out the ultra-expensive Super Bowl ads for 2017

Yellow Tail Wine's advert includes a rather animated kangaroo.

The Super Bowl ads are back and they're utterly bonkers

Michael and Kyly Clarke: how they keep passion burning

Kyly and Michael Clarke for Valentine's Day campaign for her Lyfestyled massage candles. Exclusive to News Corp

“Having your own adult time together is super important.''

Bride's shock midnight escape on Married At First Sight

Lauren is a participant on the TV series Married at First Sight.

AFTER going through with the wedding, “happy” bride ditches hubby.

Entertainers Home With Pool

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 9 $995,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $925,000

CONTACT TARA TORKKOLA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0423 519 698 or EMAIL tara@byronbayfn.com Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 Contact Agent!

Executive beach house for the successful and discerning property buyer with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate! In a quiet enclave, this property is...

LUXURY APARTMENT IN SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE

32/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 2 2 1 $675,000

Light, bright and airy apartment perfectly positioned in a highly sought after complex. Only 450 metres from direct beach access, this apartment is set amongst...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 $750,000

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Immaculately Built Home Opposite Tallow Beach

14B Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,896,000 to...

This immaculately built home is positioned directly opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in...

Uninterrupted Coastline &amp; Hinterland Vistas

28 Henderson Lane, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautifully sited residence high on the ridgeline encompasses 360 degree breathtaking views from Cape Byron and the Lighthouse through to the valleys in the...

Central Byron Character Cottage

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 (approx.) is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

A great time to be a tradie on the Northern Rivers

Enquiries have 'doubled or tripled in the past few years', according to a local landscaper.

Work has 'doubled or tripled in the past few years', says one tradie

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Is your home gaining value?

Fewer properties for sale have helped keep house prices healthy.

"You are seeing a growing demand for lifestyle properties"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!