Hearing set for Nimbin 'Lane Boys'

MORE than 20 Nimbin men charged with drug-related offences are set to go before a two week hearing later this year.

The 28 men were charged as part of Strike Force Cuppa, which was launched by Richmond Local Area Command police in August 2015.

Some of the men were present with family and friends in Lismore Local Court today while others were excused from appearing.

At this stage, all 28 have pleaded not guilty to the drug-related charges.

Of the 28 men charged, 26 had their matters presented before the court before the lunch break.

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned those matters for hearing on June 5 and for mention on May 1 for review to finalise the hearing proceedings.

It is expected the matters of the final two men will be adjourned to the same dates when they go before the court later this afternoon.

Mr Heilpern said a venue is yet to be determined but mentioned it is likely at this stage the hearing will be held at Murwillumbah courthouse.

A magistrate from Sydney will be presiding over the hearing.

Among the alleged offenders caught during the Strike Force, which investigated the supply of drugs in Nimbin, are: