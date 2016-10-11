24°
Health board members removed

11th Oct 2016 5:30 AM
Photos for weekender feature. Northern Rivers University Department of Rural Health Professor and Director Lesley Barclay.
Photos for weekender feature. Northern Rivers University Department of Rural Health Professor and Director Lesley Barclay. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star CATHY ADAMS

A QUARTER of the Northern NSW Health District Board has been removed by the NSW Health Minister, and the shadow minister is asking for answers.

NSW Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord has called on NSW Health Minister Jillian Skinner to explain a mass sacking on late Friday afternoon of two local health district boards - Northern NSW Local Health District Board and the Far West Local Health District Board.

The Shadow Minister said the Baird Government published, without fanfare, in the NSW Government Gazette the sacking of seven senior health officials on the two local health district boards - covering remote western NSW and the State's north coast region.

Northern NSW Local Health District Board members removed were: Professor Lesley Barclay - University of Sydney's director of centre for rural health in Lismore; Dr Jean Collie; and Dr Sue Page Mitchell.

The only notification was a small one page declaration published on the NSW Government Gazette October 7, 2016.

The notification shows that Mrs Skinner made the decision on September 23 and failed to tell the community. Furthermore, there is no indication of the seven replacements.

"The cloak of secrecy continues in the NSW health and hospital system," the Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord said.

"Last year, there were major disruptions at Broken Hill hospital, which were swept under the carpet by the Baird Government.

"Sadly, it is another day and another crisis in the NSW health and hospital system.

"Without any warning, a third of an entire local health district board and a quarter of another have been sacked without any discussion or information provided to the community.

"The community has a right to know why and the Baird Government has a responsibility to explain what is happening."

