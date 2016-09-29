Have your say on the Summerland Way

LISMORE MP Thomas George and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis today called for community feedback on the Summerland Way Corridor Draft Strategy.

"The Summerland Way connects the Bruxner, Gwydir and Pacific Highways," Mr Gulaptis said.

"It is an important freight link for the timber, agriculture and manufacturing industries in Kyogle and Casino, the Darling Downs and the south east regions of Queensland via the Mount Lindesay Highway.

"This Draft Corridor Strategy identifies investment priorities which address important issues like road safety, regional connectivity and maintenance challenges.

The Nationals MPs said some of the short term investment priorities include constructing a new bridge over the Clarence River at Grafton, and making safety improvements to intersections in Grafton, Casino and Kyogle.

"The strategy also looks at progressively widening shoulders and lanes, removing roadside hazards, improving lane guidance, night-time visibility and investigating new rest stops for trucks between Woodenbong and the Queensland border," Mr George said.

The Summerland Way Draft Corridor Strategy is available for community feedback until 28 October 2016. It can be viewed online at www.rms.nsw.gov.au/northerncorridors.

Feedback or comments can then be submitted by email to SummerlandWay@rms.nsw.gov.au, by phone 6640 1300 or write to Summerland Way Corridor Strategy, Roads and Maritime Services, PO Box 576, Grafton NSW 2460.