Have you seen Lindsay?

14th Nov 2016 6:03 AM
Lindsay Willets, 13.
CASINO police are asking for community assistance in locating missing boy Lindsay Willets, 13.

Lindsay has been missing since Friday evening.

However was was sighted on Sunday on Centre Street in Casino about 6.20am wearing a greeny/blue singlet, dark track pants with white stripes, black shoes with white laces.

He was riding a silver scooter with lime green handlebars and stem.

Police have concerns he may accept lifts from strangers.

If you can assist police find Lindsay please call Casino Police on 02 6662 0099 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police reference is E63280671.

There have been some reports on social media that Lindsay has been found, but this is yet to be confirmed by police.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  missing missing person missing teenager police

