Have you lodged your tax return?

WITH less than one month to go before the deadline passes, the Australian Taxation Office is encouraging taxpayers to get their 2016 tax returns in now.

People lodging their own tax returns need to have them in by October 31, Assistant Commissioner Graham Whyte said.

"This tax time over 7.8 million people have lodged so far and we've already issued 5.9 million refunds,” he said.

"But there are still millions of taxpayers yet to lodge.”

"MyTax, the ATO's online lodgment service, is a great way to complete your tax return efficiently.

"With pre-filled information, and fully integrated tools and calculators, it is safe and secure, and can be accessed on any smartphone, tablet or computer.

"You just need a myGov account linked to the ATO.

"This is the first year myTax has been available for everyone, and it smashed 2015's user record, clocking in at 2 million users only two months into tax time.”

Mr Whyte said people can also choose to use a registered tax agent.

"Most registered tax agents can lodge returns for their clients later than the 31 October deadline.

"But if you are using one for the first time or using a different tax agent to last year, you need to contact them by October 31 2016.

"If you are due a refund, you will generally receive it within two weeks.

"The average processing time for online lodgments at the moment is seven days.”

For more information about the ATO's online services go to http://www.ato.gov.au/onlineservices