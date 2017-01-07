Have you joined the Icefight?

Supplied undated image obtained Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 of crystal methamphetamine or ice. A detailed examination of methamphetamine and crystal methamphetamine (ice) use in Australia, to be presented at the APSAD Scientific Alcohol and Drugs Conference on Monday, has confirmed concerns use of the illicit drugs is significantly higher among rural Australians. (AAP Image/University of Western Australia) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A SOCIAL media campaign to fight against the scourge of ice is gaining momentum on the Northern Rivers.

Icefight is a prevention group that launched online in Geelong in two years ago, centred on empowering communities around Australia and New Zealand to break the harrowing cycles of ice addiction and use.

The prevention initiative's Facebook groups also aim to raise awareness of the Our Town's ICE Fight program.

The conversation about Icefight throughout the Northern Rivers community is getting louder with more and more people joining the various, local Facebook groups.

Icefight volunteer, Stephen Whale has been instrumental in facilitating community discussion about the dangerous drug on the Northern Rivers and beyond.

He created the Icefight pages for the Nimbin area in October last year as well as groups for the Byron Shire and Lismore in December.

The Icefight Northern Rivers page was created in September 2015.

Mr Whale recently expanded awareness down to the Clarence Valley late last year.

He told the Daily Examiner the Grafton community have shown significant interest in the group since he started the IceFight Grafton Facebook group on Christmas Eve.

"The ice problem can be worse in country towns compared to cities as it affects more people per head of population," he said.

"Because of that, it's a harder hitting issue. It can be tricky because there's a stigma to overcome when it comes to addiction and it's a difficult thing to deal with."

To find out more visit the Our Town's ICE Fight program website.