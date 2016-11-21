29°
Have you has a chat with a Great White Shark?

Claudia Jambor | 21st Nov 2016 7:23 AM
Shark Girl, Maddison Stewart highlights how people can have safe encounters with sharks.
Andy Casagrande

"GREAT white sharks are asking for peaceful coexistence,” according to a self-proclaimed animal communicator.

Speaking to "great white shark consciousness,” Anna Breytenbach said the sharks have expressed no concerns about people in the water.

"They have no issue with us being in the water if we can be in the water in a good way by meaning them no harm,” Ms Breytenbach said.

The South African native made the claims last October to Byron Bay local, Dean Jefferys in a Youtube video he captured with her when she was in Byron Bay last year.

Send a silent, positive greeting to a shark

Being cool, calm and collected in the water is key to driving peace with sharks in the water, Ms Breytenbach said.

"The best way to achieve that is to enjoy the water and what the water offers you, enjoy being there in the moment,” she said.

Before entering the water, Ms Breytenbach recommends adjusting to a state of calmness and send "silent messages to the unseen like sharks” of respect for their place in the ocean.

However, Marine ecologist, Dr Daniel Bucher said there is little scientific evidence to suggest calmness and confidence in the water "might contribute to safety.”

He cited examples of divers petting Tiger Sharks but also said those divers are equipped with metal mesh diving suits "just in case” the shark changes its mind.

Don't "jostle for the perfect wave”

Ms Breytenbach said competitiveness in the water by surfers may be sending "hunting or predatory signals” to sharks.

"For the surfers trying to catch the perfect wave, even in the language of it there's a clue 'catching a wave' has got a feeling of a hunter or a predator so enter from stage left the other predators ... who are themselves feeling competitive between each other, " she said.

Dr Bucher disagreed with Ms Breytenbach's asumption.

He said surfing may indicate to a shark that the surfer is "healthy and active” and may be a "difficult meal” to hunt.

Dr Bucher referenced the viral video of a shark swimming underneath a surfer at Byron Bay's the Pass to demonstrate his point.

Shark's say we are "too salty”: Breytenbach

In the Youtube video, Ms Breytenbach claims she has connected with a sharks sense of taste for humans.

"It was really, really interesting experiencing from the sharks perspective the taste of human flesh. Quite frankly from the shark's perspective we are too salty for them and they just want to spit us out ,” she said.

Dr Bucher declined to comment.

Topics:  animal communication byron bay great white sharks sharks surfing

