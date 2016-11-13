Have you got an idea to help improve Lismore?

Do you have a good idea for Lismore? Council want to know about it.

COULD you imagine the old Lismore Railway Station in South Lismore as a theatre? Artist studios down by the river? Trapeze acts in the new Quadrangle? Night markets in the CBD?

Lismore City Council and Village Well are calling on residents to offer up ideas to help activate and improve Lismore during a series of 'Listening Post' community consultations next week.

Placemaking experts Village Well will use the feedback to create three new plans:

A CBD Retail Strategy to boost growth in the city centre. This will include recommendations relating to retail mix, physical improvements, events for the CBD, marketing and new projects.

The Quadrangle Creative Placemaking Strategy to activate the new public town square and Lismore Regional Gallery site. This will include recommendations on the management of public events and programming within the Quadrangle.

A Bridge to Bridge Masterplan and Plan of Management to restore the riverbank between the two CBD bridges. This will look at the CBD side as well as South Lismore with possibilities for future uses of the old railway station, Hurfords buildings and other unused areas along the bank. A shared vision will help set the direction for future use and new attractions.

Village Well was instrumental in the activation of Melbourne's Flinders Lane and Degraves Street in the early 90s and the team are experts at transforming spaces to create interesting experiences for locals and visitors.

They want to hear people's creative ideas and also gather people's stories and memories of Lismore.

"The idea is to tap into what people in our community want - often the best ideas come from people on the street, not bureaucrats in offices," Council's Executive Director Sustainable Development Brent McAlister said.

"This consultation and the subsequent plans will give us three clear strategic plans for these areas so there is no duplication of effort and we are all working toward the same vision.

"We need a roadmap for Lismore's major spaces and how they will look in the future.

"Activating the riverbank in the CBD and South Lismore is key to Lismore attracting more visitors to the city.

"We also need to have an interesting and exciting events program for the new Quadrangle to create a vibrant and busy town square."

The community are invited to three 'Listening Posts' where Village Well consultants will be gathering stories and ideas:

Thursday, November 17, 3.30-6.30pm, Lismore Produce Markets in Magellan Street.

Friday, November 18, 9am to 12pm, old Lismore Railway Station, South Lismore.

Saturday, November 19, 9am to 12pm, next to the Lismore Transit Centre, corner of Molesworth and Magellan streets.

The Listening Posts are informal and will include some lighthearted fun with Roundabout Theatre's Lollipop Ladies coming along to partake in hilarious crowd control and spontaneous traffic antics.

If you can't attend a Listening Post but have a good idea you'd like to share, phone Council Partnering and Community Engagement Officer Flora Zigterman on 1300 87 83 87.