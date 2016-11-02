Haul of cash, drugs, diamonds seized in police search

Police from the Richmond Target Action Group executed a search warrant on a residence in Tamar Street Ballina yesterday.

DIAMONDS, illicit drugs ice and cannabis, as well as cash was seized by police during a search warrant at a Tamar St residence in Ballina.

Police from the Richmond Target Action Group executed the search warrant with several people in the house at the time.

Police seized two grams of ice, two grams of cannabis, and $2,285 cash.

Police from the Richmond Target Action Group executed a search warrant on a residence in Tamar Street Ballina yesterday. Richmond LAC Facebook

The cash and diamonds found by police yesterday are believed to be stolen or unlawfully obtained. Suspicious prescription medication and items that may be related to the sale and distribution of prohibited drugs were also discovered by police.

A 61-year-old Ballina man will be charged with knowingly take part in the supply of a prohibited drug, possess prohibited drug and goods in custody.

A 43-year-old Ballina woman will be charged with possession of a prohibited drug. further charges may be laid pending more investigation.

The pair will appear in Ballina Local Court next month.