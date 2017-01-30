32°
She was once too big to fit in a plane seat

Alison Paterson
| 30th Jan 2017 5:09 PM
ABOVE: Talitha Rogers, of Clunes, lost 65kg with the help of her personal trainer Karlye Thurlow.
ABOVE: Talitha Rogers, of Clunes, lost 65kg with the help of her personal trainer Karlye Thurlow. Marc Stapelberg

SHEDDING half her body weight has led Talitha Rogers to feel like twice the woman after deciding to make a lifestyle change involving a positive approach to exercise and healthy eating.

Ms Rogers, 23, who initially weighed 130kg, dropped 65 kg in 11 months.

Now a toned and healthy 65kg, she no longer suffers from irritable bowel syndrome which she had been diagnosed with at age 12.

After a lifetime of obesity, the Clunes resident who is currently studying to be a personal trainer, said the crunch came when she was unable to fit into a standard airline seat when setting off with her family on an overseas holiday.

"I had to be upgraded due to being too big for the seat, which was humiliating," she said.

"The last straw was my ankles swelled up to three times for their normal size and I hobbled around Europe for three weeks."

Returning home in December 2015, Ms Rogers decided this time she was serious about regaining control of her body and health.

So she sought out a personal trainer Karlye Thurlow whom she knew had lost 60kg herself.

"Karlye tailored my exercise to lean down with minimal loose skin," she said.

"As well as two personal training sessions a week, I also exercised every day."

Ms Rogers said she had an extreme addiction to sugar.

"I suffered PTSD from being in an abusive relationship and used food as a crutch," she said.

"I was heavily teased as a child and you get into the mindset of hating yourself consistently so I had to start loving myself and eating well instead of punishing ourselves with bad food."

Now, together with Ms Thurlow, she has created a a Facebook page Vibrant Healthy Living, to inspire people looking to make a similar change to their own life.

"I want to motivate people and help them lose the weight like I did," she said.

"It is never too late, you are never too fat to start losing weight."

