27°
News

Grief turned to powerful resolve for father

Hamish Broome
| 22nd Oct 2016 6:30 AM
Bryce Wells, who died in the 2006 crash on Broken Head Road. Southern Cross LADS.
Bryce Wells, who died in the 2006 crash on Broken Head Road. Southern Cross LADS. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS grief turned to anger over the death of his beloved middle child Bryce, Rob Wells resolved to do something constructive about the tragedy.

Ten years later, that intensity hasn't wavered.

Mr Wells described as "ludicrous” the road rules allowing his son to be one of several passengers driven by a P-plater with only a few months licensed driving experience.

In the months after the devastating crash which made national headlines, he was appointed to the Young Drivers Advisory Board advising the NSW Government on changes to road rules for young drivers.

Their recommendations advised that P-plate drivers be limited to only one passenger, and the mandatory L-plate hours be significantly increased.

The laws were enacted in the NSW Parliament in July 2007, and the impact was immediate.

In the 12 months after, Mr Wells said there was a reduction of 35% of fatalities along 18-25 year-olds, equating to 48 young lives.

Every state except Tasmania and the Northern Territory has since adopted passenger restrictions in some form with similar results.

The lads' tragic story also become the centrepiece of a Victorian program, Fit To Drive, for Year 11 students run by the Metropolitan Fire Brigade.

The program uses the events of that night as a case study to teach young drivers about decisions which can lead to tragic consequences.

Driver education centre

In 2007 Mr Wells also launched the Southern Cross LADS initiative, to raise money for a driver education centre in Lismore.

The foundation has purchased 20 hectares of land south of Lismore and raised about $450,000 towards the $800,000 needed to build and run the centre.

It's hoped a community campaign between now and Christmas, assisted by The Northern Star, will help fund the remainder.

A former psychiatric nurse, Mr Wells said a crucial part of young driver education was around teaching good decision making.

Mr Wells said kids in their teens and their early 20s "aren't worried about what could go wrong” because their impulse control doesn't mature until the age of 25.

Grief still there

Ten years on, Mr Wells admitted his grief had not abated, just receded into the background.

"You learn to live with it but it's constantly with you,” he said.

Birthdays and family get-togethers are the hardest - and the truth is he still rues all that pain caused by "one impulse decision”.

Mr Wells said he hoped the energy he directed into overhauling the road rules and building Southern Cross LADS would stop more tragedies with young drivers on the roads.

The opening of the centre would be a legacy which would go some of the way to alleviating the pain of their loss, by giving something back.

Lismore Northern Star
10 years on: 'My whole life fell apart'

10 years on: 'My whole life fell apart'

TODAY marks 10 years since four local boys were killed in a tragic car crash. Their families share their heartbreak, grief, loss and anger.

Vikings, horses, art and showbags at the North Coast National

Vikings (left to right) Gabriel Hooper, Peter Romilio and Michael Rowe with a replica model of a Viking ship on display at the North Coast National Show.

The iconic Lismore show is on today

Walk for human rights and refugees

AAP

Lismore will host a walk for refugees and human rights Saturday

Water main replacement means road closures

The area that will be affected by the water main replacement this weekend.

There will be a temporary road closure as a water main gets replaced

Local Partners

Finishing touches to beautify Bangalow Weir

FINAL finishes on the Bangalow Weir are underway and residents are encouraged to join an upcoming beautify planting day.

Quality vealers and weaners with mixture of meatwork cows

Glenn Weir

300 cattle were sold at Lismore Saleyards on Tuesday.

Jethro Tull is back to Bluesfest

ICONIC: Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull at Bluesfest 2011.

Jethro Tull returns to Bluesfest next April

Beth Hart will set the stage on fire

ON FIRE: Beth Hart, coming to Bluesfest 2017.

American singer/songwriter Beth Hart

Emily's portrait of a landscape

ART SHOW: Emily Imeson's Portraits of Landscapes opens tonight. The young artist has been awarded an Arts NSW scholarship.

Artist Emily Imeson is turning the landscape art world on its head

Kerry Washington wants one more child

Kerry Washington wants one more child

Kerry Washington may have only welcomed her son Caleb into the world on October 5 but she is already thinking about having another child.

TRAVEL: Musicals light up Sydney

David Campbell performs in Dream Lover.

We take a trip through one of Sydney's finer scenes

Jethro Tull is back to Bluesfest

ICONIC: Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull at Bluesfest 2011.

Jethro Tull returns to Bluesfest next April

Beth Hart will set the stage on fire

ON FIRE: Beth Hart, coming to Bluesfest 2017.

American singer/songwriter Beth Hart

In Flames are super 'proud' of new album

In Flames album to be released in November. Photo Contributed

In Flames to release new album in November

Selma Blair blames flight outburst on 'psychotic blackout'

Selma Blair

"I am someone who should never drink, and I rarely do"

Picking on the great music

COUNTRY BLUES: The Wilson Pickers - Sime Nugent, Danny Widdicombe, John Bedggood, Ben Salter and Andrew Morris.

Wilson Pickers launch new album, You Can't Catch Fish From a Train

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Forthcoming...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

Spacious &amp; Private In Premium Location

3/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Auction 29th...

This immaculate and well cared for terrace home is positioned on the very end and has no adjoining walls on 3 sides and measures a massive 301m2 on title. It is...

INSPECTION CANCELLED!

62 Virtue Road, Eltham 2480

House 3 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT

130 ACRES with VIEWS - GLORIOUS VIEWS! With dual access from both a quiet country lane & easy rear access from Bangalow Road - the choice is yours! Featuring...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction 12th...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Dreams Do Come True!

7 Seastar Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,090,000 to...

An opportunity to live in one of Byron Bay’s most tightly held enclaves. • Only second time ever presented to the market • Minutes walk to beach through National...

Spacious Home With Pool &amp; Ocean Views

9 Jarrah Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 3 2 $825,000 to...

Here is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a 6 bedroom plus study/rumpus, 3 bathroom, 2 living home on a huge 966m2 block with a pool AND magnificent north east...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,595,009 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market