GRIDLOCK: Why there are traffic delays on Ballina Rd today

Traffic has come to a crawl on Ballina Rd at Goonellabah.

IF YOU'RE travelling on Ballina Rd from Lismore towards the coast, you might want to allow for extra time.

Traffic has been crawling on Ballina Rd east-bound at Goonellabah as roadworks are being carried out about 1km from the Holland St and Ballina Rd intersection, causing major disruptions to traffic flow in the area.

Lismore City Council is carrying out road-side grass cutting in the Richmond Hill area.

A council spokeswoman said motorists will experience about five minute delays in the area for about two hours while the works are being conducted.