Grey area over dog ban as training continues

Chris Calcino
| 20th Sep 2016 5:46 AM
Greyhound training could continue for another 5 years after the racing ban.
Greyhound training could continue for another 5 years after the racing ban.

GREYHOUND training could continue for an extra five years after the industry's planned 2017 shutdown if draft recommendations before the NSW Greyhounds Transition Taskforce are accepted.

A leaked draft interim report has estimated 19,000 dogs will need to be re-homed - more than three times the 6000 figure the Baird Government originally settled on.

The taskforce report recommended breeding be allowed to continue until 2019 and training be permitted in NSW until 2022 - five years after the ban on racing comes into play.

The draft dates will not be finalised until economic impact modelling is completed next week.

"The Special Commission of Inquiry reported evidence from Greyhound Racing NSW that there were 6809 active racing dogs in NSW," the report said.

"In total, GRNSW has reported to the taskforce that there are an estimated 10,263 named greyhounds (between 18 months and six years of age) in NSW.

"A further 8922 greyhounds have been microchipped and ear branded but not yet named."

Premier Mike Baird has remained resolute in his support for a ban despite objections.

Party-mate Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull last month suggested the move was an "over-reaction" and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said Liberal candidates' poor showing in the local elections was a direct result of public hostility towards the State Government over greyhounds.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  greyhound training, mike baird, nsw grehyounds transition taskforce

