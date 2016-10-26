Green team's grubby efforts unearth award nomination

dirtgirlworld, starring Dirtgirl (pictured), has been nominated in the Resource Efficiency Category for its Get Grubby project

LOCAL children's TV sensation Dirtgirl will swap the dirt and grime of nature for the glitz and glamour of the red carpet at the Green Globe Awards in Sydney.

The dirtgirlworld team from Camira Creek, near Whiporie, will represent the Far North Coast at the awards after being nominated in the Resource Efficiency Category for their Get Grubby project.

Creators Hewey Eustace and Cate McQuillen, of Mememe Productions, have packed their "good clothes" and will attend the awards on Wednesday night at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

The couple's groundbreaking Australian-Canadian animation series dirtgirlworld first screened on ABC in 2009. Since then it has sold to 128 countries and won numerous awards including an Emmy and the International Song Competition for best kids song in the world.

Scrapboy and Dirtgirl get grubby. Contributed

The Get Grubby project was designed as an online curriculum subscription service for councils and early childhood centres to teach kids about sustainability. It included 10 downloadable units, 50 bespoke films staring Dirtgirl and Scrapboy, music videos and clips from the series and even karaoke versions of the songs to sing along to.

NSW Environment Minister Mark Speakman said the government was excited to announce the 33 finalists for the Green Globe Awards who were enabling positive environmental change on many fronts.

Dirtgirl looks over some pizza making in shooting for a new special at the Yamba Community Garden. Adam Hourigan

After the awards night, the dirtgirlworld team will visit Bangalow Public School, the winners of the Free Seeds promotion run in conjunction with The Northern Star.

Dirtgirl and Scrapboy will assist the children in creating and maintaining their garden spaces and will show the kids how to prepare a scrap-free healthy lunch.