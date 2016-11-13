33°
Green groups agreement benefits North Coast

13th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
John Nagle from North Coast Local Land Services and Chris Roberts from Tweed Landcare. The North Coast Local Land Services and North Coast Regional Landcare partnership is achieving real results for the community and environment.
John Nagle from North Coast Local Land Services and Chris Roberts from Tweed Landcare. The North Coast Local Land Services and North Coast Regional Landcare partnership is achieving real results for the community and environment.

A PARTNERSHIP Agreement between two environmental groups on the Northern Rivers is delivering benefits to the community and the environment.

The agreement was signed between North Coast Local Land Services and North Coast Regional Landcare in 2015.

Now at the mid-point of the agreement the two organisations are continuing to identify ways to further strengthen their partnership.

The success of the Partnership was highlighted at the recent North Coast Regional Landcare Gathering, where members of both organisations highlighted outcomes achieved in community engagement, environmental restoration and sustainable agriculture.

"Landcare is a grass roots community movement, made up of individuals and groups who work to protect and restore their local environments," president of North Coast Regional Landcare, Bob Jarman said.

"Our partnership with North Coast Local Land Services encourages us to work together for better outcomes for both the community and the environment.

"The Partnership with North Coast Local Land Services is much more than the provision of funding and resources, it's also about harnessing each organisations knowledge and skills.

"Our collaborative projects stretch across many areas, including sustainable grazing practices, enhancing vegetative corridors for biodiversity and assisting Indigenous communities."

Royce Bennett, Manager Land Services for North Coast Local Land Services said that with local knowledge and a collective understanding of the "unique features and challenges of the North Coast region", the North Coast Local Land Services team supports the community to grow healthy environments.

"We have a strong network of long-standing partnerships established across the North Coast region and we continually work to develop new and strengthen existing partnerships," he said.

"We have seen benefits from our partnership agreement with Landcare on the North Coast over the last eighteen months and we are keen to identify ways to build on and extend those benefits and achieve the best value from investment of public funds.

"We support a community-based delivery model by partnering with Landcare and other organisations across the region to support the community to undertake natural resource management and sustainable agriculture activities.

"The Partnership offers centralised support, meaning volunteers are able to focus their efforts on on-ground works.

"Throughout the North Coast region, individuals and volunteers in a range of organisations such as Landcare, are supported by funding from the NSW and Australian Government through various programs and this Partnership helps Landcare deliver strategically-aligned programs, with the support and guidance they need."

Topics:  landcare north coast local land services north coast regional landcare

