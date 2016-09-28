Great white tagged and released off Lighthouse Beach

This 2.91m great white was tagged and released at Angels Beach, Ballina.

A PHOTO of a great white shark being tagged and released off Lighthouse Beach this morning has been shared on Twitter.

It's the 49th shark to be tagged for monitoring purposes.

The 48th one - a 2.91m great white - was only tagged and released yesterday at Angels Beach, Ballina.

Both come just days after a Ballina teenager was attacked by a great white.

There have been four great white sightings so far today, but it's unconfirmed how many great whites are involved.

NSWDPI shark team advise 1.72m M White Shark tagged and rel off Lighthouse Beach, Ballina using SD tech.

Shark #49 pic.twitter.com/w2QWfmD2is — SharkSmart (@NSWSharkSmart) September 27, 2016

Three hours ago: a 2.8m great white was spotted at Shelly Beach, Ballina, just 150m offshore.

Two hours ago: A great white shark heading southbound from Tyagarah.

Around one hour ago: A 2m great white shark heading offshore from Cape Byron.

50 mins ago: A 2m great white registers at Suffolk Park beach.

YESTERDAY

11.06am: 2.5m great white shark appears at Belongil. Surfers were cleared and authorities notified.

10.41am: 2m great white at north Kingscliff.

8.43am: 2.5m appeared at Cape Byron heading out to sea.

8.15am: 3m great white photographed at Lennox Head point.