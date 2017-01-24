37°
News

Great way to escape the heat

helen Hawkes
| 24th Jan 2017 10:00 AM
My dream garden would include a Balinese-style thatched umbrella/rooftop, with palms and a pool.
My dream garden would include a Balinese-style thatched umbrella/rooftop, with palms and a pool. www.islandthatch.com.au

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS THE mercury hits 37 degrees today, you may find yourself wishing that your garden had more "cool” aspects, like man-made or natural shade, or even a water feature.

Building shade into our garden means it can be a delightful place to spend time in in any season.

As a child, my favourite shady spot was under a weeping willow tree, or salix babylonica, something that seems to have gone out of fashion as we opt for tropicals like frangipani but which has also slowly become less common because of a combination of rust and beetles.

In planning a garden, or replanning one, considering shade trees in the west corner, where the sun is at its hottest in the late afternoon, is always a smart idea.

But you may like others in the north or north-east corner to enjoy a shady spot in the morning or for lunch.

Deciduous trees provide shade in summer and allow sunlight through during winter. Popular choices include the medium-sized leopard tree, with its distinct leopard-patterned bark and show yellow blossoms, the jacaranda mimosifolia with its mauve bell-shaped flowers that form a carpet of colour when they fall, and the poinciana that grows to about 10m tall and has bright red flowers in late spring.

Another way to create shade is through man-made structures.

Even something as simple as a garden umbrella, with a table and a couple of chairs, will become a focal point when the temperature climbs, especially if there's a cool jug of lemonade on the tabletop.

My dream garden would feature a Balinese-style thatched umbrella/rooftop, with palms and a pool but I'd settle for just the umbrella. The one pictured is from www.islandthatch.com.au

While a water feature won't physically cool you down - unless it's a swimming pool - it will create the visual illusion of cool.

In fact, just looking at a fountain can be calming and cooling, especially if it has lily pads or other water plants in it.

So, as you swelter in the heat, think about how, when the temperature gets cooler, you can adapt your garden to be a place of rest and escape.

The solutions need not be expensive, although growing a shade tree takes time.

You can prune roses heavily in summer to promote new growth and flowers.
You can prune roses heavily in summer to promote new growth and flowers. Warren Lynam

A thorny issue

WINTER is traditionally the time to give roses a thorough prune, however great results can be achieved by also pruning roses in summer. Not only does it promote a fresh flush of new growth and flowers, it also helps to reduce the amount of pruning needed in winter.

Rose pruning can appear slightly daunting, with thorny stems trying to attack you and not knowing exactly how to go about it.

So, what's the easiest way to summer prune roses? Remove around a third of all the growth. Don't worry about which way the buds are facing, just prune! Sharp secateurs will really help the pruning go smoothly - there's nothing worse than battling with rusty old and blunt secateurs.

After pruning, it's an ideal opportunity to give roses a summer clean-up spray with lime sulfur, to control the sap-sucking pest two-spotted mite - which is very common during hot summer weather - and also the diseases rust and powdery mildew.

Apply lime sulfur at the lower, non-winter dilution rate and spray the pruned rose thoroughly.

www.yates.com.au

Fresh cut zucchini.
Fresh cut zucchini. IlonaImagine

Top pick: Zucchinis

RIGHT now I have zucchini growing madly in the heat, as long as I keep the water up.

I started them from seed, but you can also use seedlings.

Zucchinis like compost-rich, well-drained, warm soil.

Don't overplant as individual plants do tend to be quite productive. Space them about half a metre apart to increase air circulation and discourage disease.

Planting marigolds, lavender or other flowering plants in the garden will encourage pollination, which is essential if you want fruit.

Once plants are established, mulch with straw, hay or dried leaves to retain soil moisture and suppress weeds and feed regularly with lots of organic matter.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  gardening advice growing zucchini grow it helen hawkes northern rivers gardening pruning roses

Council scrutinises play haven road plans

Council scrutinises play haven road plans

Over the years locals have fought battles about keeping 4WD tracks open for public access.

Cats trapped, killed, used as bait in crab pots

Some readers of The Northern Star had some shocking things to say about cats.

"I used to encourage my dog to kill cats on the street at night"

Essential work to start on highway at Jackadgery Gap

ROADWORKS: Motorists will experience delays as essential work is carried out. Photo: Simon Young / NewsMail

Maintenance on scenic road to cause delays

Great way to escape the heat

My dream garden would include a Balinese-style thatched umbrella/rooftop, with palms and a pool.

Give your garden a redesign to include a place of shade

Local Partners

Essential work to start on highway at Jackadgery Gap

MAINTENANCE on scenic road expected to cause delays for weeks.

From Casino to Iraq: How Shay is serving her country

Casino-born and raised woman, now Australian Army soldier Private Shay Maloney, 22, from Task Goup Taji 4 at the Taji Military Complex, Iraq.

When she turned 18, the idea of a deployment to Iraq was far from her mind

Shorts from the world screen this week in Mullum

ON SCREEN: A still from French animated short film The Head Vanishes, selected for Flickerfest 2017.

At Flickerfest 2017

The Bean Project in Nimbin via Belgrave

VISITING: The Bean Project will play the Nimbin Bush Theatre on January 28.

The band plays a blend of folk and jazz

Melbourne band goes from busking to Byron stage

VISITING: Woodlock will play the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, later this month.

Woodlock brings their new single, Something Broke That Day

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

THE Australian-made movie starring Nicole Kidman has dominated the box office at the weekend, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Not a good idea to give Ozzy a Ferrari

Kristen Stewart to host SNL

Kristen Stewart will host a pre-Super Bowl episode of SNL next month

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth celebrate son's first birthday

Shorts from the world screen this week in Mullum

ON SCREEN: A still from French animated short film The Head Vanishes, selected for Flickerfest 2017.

At Flickerfest 2017

Five local arts organisations funded by federal grants

LOCALLY MADE: A performance of Dreamland by NORPA at Eureka Hall during their 2016 season, with actors Kirk Page, Katia Molino, Darcy Grant, Philip Blakcman and Toni Scanlon.

In theatre, literature, music and visual arts

Kylie Minogue will take husband's name

Kylie Minogue will take her fiancé Joshua Sasse's surname

Luxurious Balinese Inspired Villa

23a Gordon Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Under Contract

Amala Villa offers luxury accommodation in a very private location, lending itself for romantic getaways. While the property is positioned a moments walk to Byron...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

DOUBLE BRICK Master built home on large 1247m2 CORNER BLOCK - Facing North to the Rear

6 Ryces Drive, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 2 $565,000

Oh so quiet & yet oh so convenient - is this home with lovely rural views & yet less than 5 minutes walk to the Clunes Store, pre-schools & primary schools & bus...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Price: $955,000 to $1,025,000, a must see!

115 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 2 $955,000 to...

Meticulously built with amazing finishes and attention to detail, this home is a class act. This tremendous 4 bedroom + study + media room home will impress with...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

Prime Industrial Site - 1000m2 Block

6 Acacia Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial • Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no ... $1,000,000 to...

• Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no more land currently zoned for the Arts and Industrial Estate in Byron Bay • 1000m2 block • Secure tenants...

AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

12 Thomas Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 UNDER OFFER!

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations & set on a block of over 1000m2, at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Age no barrier to buying your first home

Older first home buyers are an increasing segment of the housing market.

Older buyers are a growing segment of the first home buyer market

Agents desperate for stock as homebuyers circle region

Coorabell houses had a whopping median sale price of $1.4 million.

Lower price ranges stand out as Coffs property best sellers

7 quirky Airbnb homes on the Northern Rivers

Broken Head Bodhi Treehouse

Stay in a shipping container or treehouse for your next holiday

Controversial Iron Gates development renamed

Raine and Horne

Peaceful, pristine and perfect is the new motto for Iron Gates

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!