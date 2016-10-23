Grease is the word at Alstonville High

The Pink Ladies and T-birds will be entertaining crowds at Alstonville High School.

VISITORS to Alstonville High School next week will do a double-take when the curtains rise on the musical Grease to reveal scenes from a Californian school of the 1950s.

Students and staff from just about every year and department have collaborated to bring the classic teen love story to the stage in what promises to be a spectacular show.

"We've had the art department making props, textiles students making costumes, the music students rehearsing the sound track and drama students taking responsibility for stage production in this energetic, student-driven production," producer Stephanie O'Brien said.

"Every teacher has a student understudy, including me, and there are about 150 students involved altogether.

"It has been a fantastic, hands-on learning experience. There is an amazing amount of talent within our school and just about everyone is contributing in some way - right down to the catering and making pom-poms and hair rollers!"

Under the direction of Scott Thomas, the cast, band and choir have had just 13 weeks to learn some 20 songs from the best-selling soundtrack, including the memorable Summer Nights, Greased Lightning and You're the One that I Want.

A golf cart has been transformed into the hotrod Greased Lightning and professional choreographer Jenny Southon has the Pink Ladies and T-Birds of Rydell High in step.

Local primary school children and senior citizens will be treated to a special matinee performance on Thursday, October 27 and the two evening performances are on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 in the Alstonville High School hall, starting at 6 pm.

Hot food will be available from 5.30pm each evening.

Tickets are available on the night or from the high school and are selling fast, so be quick.

For further information or interviews, contact Stephanie O'Brien at Alstonville High School on 66285222.